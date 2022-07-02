Ahora toca Wimbledon, The Championships, uno de los cuatro grandes torneos del tenis profesional y la copa de todos los clubes de Inglaterra, por supuesto, la competencia más añeja que hay.

It’s as much a British summer tradition as Pimms and strawberries and cream – both of which are in ample supply – as London turns tennis mad for two weeks each year for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

CONTENIDO EXCLUSIVO

Puedes hacerte socio o registrarte gratis

HAZTE SOCIO
ENTRA GRATIS

Si estás registrado o eres socio inicia sesión

Fran Pereira

Fran Pereira

Natural de Sevilla; en la Rábita, el mar me bautizó; aprendí a caminar y hacer travesuras como cazallero; en Dos Hermanas la escuela me dio alas, la Hispalense un motor; luego en México, bravura y...