Ahora toca Wimbledon, The Championships, uno de los cuatro grandes torneos del tenis profesional y la copa de todos los clubes de Inglaterra, por supuesto, la competencia más añeja que hay.

It’s as much a British summer tradition as Pimms and strawberries and cream – both of which are in ample supply – as London turns tennis mad for two weeks each year for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.