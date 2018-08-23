Tutorial para conseguir el ‘Dele Alli Challenge’, el último reto viral

Dele Alli, futbolista del Totenhan, ha sido inconscientemente el creador del último reto viral que arrasa en las redes sociales, el ‘Dele Alli Challenge’. Un reto más que, a pesar de lo fácil que parece, no a todo el mundo le sale, hasta el punto de que han empezado a subirse vídeos tutoriales sobre como llevar a cabo este extraño reto.
Distintas personas como Neymar o Cepeda de Operación Triunfo ya se han unido al reto.
